Martin scores 38 points, Springboro reaches state championship game

Bryn Martin scored 38 points and Springboro held on in the fourth quarter to defeat Pickerington Central 63-54 Friday night in the Division I girls basketball state semifinals at UD Arena.

Springboro (25-5) will play for a state title for the first time at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against Olmsted Falls, which defeated Rocky River Magnificat 62-38. Olmstead Falls (25-3) lost in the finals last year.