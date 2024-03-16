Martin scores 38 points, Springboro reaches state championship game

Panthers will play Olmsted Falls on Saturday night for Division I title

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
0 minutes ago
X

Bryn Martin scored 38 points and Springboro held on in the fourth quarter to defeat Pickerington Central 63-54 Friday night in the Division I girls basketball state semifinals at UD Arena.

Springboro (25-5) will play for a state title for the first time at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against Olmsted Falls, which defeated Rocky River Magnificat 62-38. Olmstead Falls (25-3) lost in the finals last year.

The Panthers built a 42-32 lead in the third before Central rallied to cut the lead to 44-41 at the end of the quarter. Panthers were up 50-49 in the fourth when Chloe Downing hit a 3-pointer for a 53-49 lead with 3:23 left. The Panthers finished with a 10-5 run.

In Other News
1
Dayton star one of 10 candidates for national player of year award
2
Archdeacon: Flyers are goose-bumped from A-10 Tournament
3
5 pre-NCAA Tournament thoughts on a weird year for basketball around...
4
‘The feeling is disappointment’ — Dayton streak of A-10 tournament...
5
Alter shakes off slow start, rolls into regional final

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top