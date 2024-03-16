Martin scores 38 points, Springboro reaches state championship game

Bryn Martin scored 38 points and Springboro held on in the fourth quarter to defeat Pickerington Central 63-54 Friday night in the Division I girls basketball state semifinals at UD Arena.
Springboro (25-5) will play for a state title for the first time at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against Olmsted Falls, which defeated Rocky River Magnificat 62-38. Olmstead Falls (25-3) lost in the finals last year.
The Panthers built a 42-32 lead in the third before Central rallied to cut the lead to 44-41 at the end of the quarter. Panthers were up 50-49 in the fourth when Chloe Downing hit a 3-pointer for a 53-49 lead with 3:23 left. The Panthers finished with a 10-5 run.
