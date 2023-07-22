Mathiesen takes 6-shot lead over teammate Ochs into Metro final round

SPRINGBORO — Mikkel Mathiesen and Shane Ochs play a lot of golf together as Wright State teammates. And Ochs, entering his sophomore season, has learned a lot about being a college golfer from Mathiesen, who is entering his fifth season as a Raider.

“I’ve learned so much from him and Tyler (Goecke) as well,” said Ochs, who shares living quarters with Mathiesen and two others. “Both guys being seniors and being super mature and both their games are so solid and so good. It just makes you want to play like them and practice like them.”

Ochs is getting another lesson from Mathiesen this week in the 101st Metropolitan Championship at Heatherwoode Golf Club. Mathiesen, the defending champion, followed a tournament record-tying 62 on Thursday with a 67 Friday and a 3-under par 69 Saturday to maintain a six-shot lead over Ochs, who also shot 69. Mattiesen (15 under) and Ochs (9 under) tee off for the final 18 at 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

“Obviously I’m very happy with the way I’m playing,” Mathiesen said. “It’s always fun to come out here to Heatherwoode and play our home course, play with some buddies of mine. It’s pretty relaxed so far which helps.”

Ochs started the day six shots back but narrowed his deficit to three shots with five birdies through 10 holes. Then the teammates matched pars for five holes as Mathiesen missed putts he thought he should have made on consecutive birdie chances. Ochs missed the green out of the rough on 16 and 18 for bogeys and Mathiesen converted a short birdie chance on 18.

“The golf course gives and takes,” Mathiesen said. “You make some long ones here and there and you’ll miss a few short ones every now and then.”

Mathiesen’s non-flustered demeanor is one of the things Ochs has learned is important.

“Mikkel’s emotions never go up, never go down,” Ochs said. “He’s the same way no matter what.”

Ochs played four years of golf at Carroll High School, but he also played soccer, baseball and basketball. He wouldn’t trade those experiences and said playing multiple sports makes him a better and more competitive golfer. But now he is working on golf year round.

“It is a complete 180,” Ochs said. “I think I’m a lot better than I was a year ago, a lot more mature. My course management is better, attitude on the course is better. Overall, I’ve made a pretty big step.”

Mathiesen sees it too. He is not taking his big lead for granted. During the spring season in a tournament the Raiders hosted, Mathiesen won but not until he outlasted Ochs in a five-hole playoff.

“You always want to beat your teammate — you never want to lose to them,” Mathiesen said. “It’s good to have seen him grow. He get’s a little frustrated sometimes, but he’s still young so he’ll probably learn to handle that. He can go out there and shoot 64. He shot two under today and it could have easily been 65, 66 or 67.”

Oscar Zimmerman of Cincinnati and Xavier University tied for the low round of the day at 68 and moved into third place at 8 under. Brody Simms of Alter and Cleveland State started the day tied with Ochs in second but fell off the pace after some early struggles and shot 76.