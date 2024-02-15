Maui Invitational will take place in Lahaina in 2024

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

The Dayton Flyers will play in the 41st annual Maui Invitational in November, and the 2024 tournament will take place at the Lahaina Civic Center on Maui, the tournament organizers announced Thursday.

The 2023 event moved to Honolulu on the island of Oahu after wildfires in Lahaina claimed the lives of more than 100 people last August.

“As a long-standing community partner, we are looking forward to welcoming the Maui Jim Maui Invitational back to Lahaina,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a press release.. “We appreciate their unwavering support and sensitivity in navigating this difficult time and appreciate their commitment to bringing this much anticipated event back to Maui’s community.”

The 2024 tournament will take place Nov. 25-27. Dayton will join Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and Connecticut in the field. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

This will be Dayton’s fifth appearance in Maui. It is 9-3 in the tournament. It finished third in 2000, won the championship in 2003, finished third again in 2013 and was the runner-up in 2019 when it lost to Kansas in overtime in the championship game.

