Maui Invitational will take place in Lahaina in 2024

“As a long-standing community partner, we are looking forward to welcoming the Maui Jim Maui Invitational back to Lahaina,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a press release.. “We appreciate their unwavering support and sensitivity in navigating this difficult time and appreciate their commitment to bringing this much anticipated event back to Maui’s community.”

The 2024 tournament will take place Nov. 25-27. Dayton will join Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and Connecticut in the field. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

This will be Dayton’s fifth appearance in Maui. It is 9-3 in the tournament. It finished third in 2000, won the championship in 2003, finished third again in 2013 and was the runner-up in 2019 when it lost to Kansas in overtime in the championship game.