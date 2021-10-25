Mayfield not practicing; Browns begin preparing for Steelers

There wasn’t time for Mayfield to get the swelling out of his shoulder last week, and he could benefit from more rest. He had started 53 consecutive games before sitting out against the Broncos.

Mayfield was out on Monday along with receiver Jarvis Landry, safety John Johnson III, tight end David Njoku, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and center JC Tretter.

The Browns (4-3) did get some positive news as running back Nick Chubb practiced for the first time since missing his second straight game with a calf injury. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin also returned from a knee injury that kept him out of two games.

Also, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is practicing today while dealing with a sprained right shoulder.