McCoy: Rookie scores first major-league win as Reds pound Pirates

They scored four runs in the firsrt and four more in the fourth en route to a 10-2 romp.

The victory prevented the Pirates from passing the Reds and pushing them into last place in the National League Central.

The blazing start was beneficial to Reds rookie Julian Aguiar, making his second major league start.

And he was masterful — six innings, two runs, three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. His demeanor and composure on the mound resembled the presence and dominance of a veteran.

When Aguiar left, a heart-rending story unfolded. He was replaced by Casey Kelly, a son to Pat Kelly, manager of the Reds Triple-A affiliate in Louisville.

Kelly, 34, was a No. 1 draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2008 and his last major league appearance was in 2018 with the San Francisco Giants.

After he spent several seasons pitching in Korea, the Reds signed him and called him up before Saturday’s game.

And he pitched three perfect innings, nine up and nine down with a pair of strikeouts, earning a save, his first in the majors.

So Augiar and Kelly each posted a first, a win for Aguiar and a save for Kelly.

His father, Pat, had tears in his eyes Friday night when he told his son, “You’re going back to the big leagues.”

“I’m sure he is going to be happy, but was holding his breath during the game, so now he can relax and celebrate a little bit,” Casey Kelly told Bally Sports Ohio in a post-game interview.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity because you never know if and when that opportunity might ever come if it ever does,” he said. “I’m soaking in every moment because this game is so special.”

Back in the early 2000s, his father was an interim bench coach and Casey was a kid running around the clubhouse, making a triumphant return to Cincinnati extra special.

Asked if he is hoping he can stay and carry over his success, Kelly said, “I’m just excited about tonight, soak it in, take it day by day. Do the best I can and whatever happens happens.”

Woodford, a refugee from the woebegone Chicago White Sox, signed as a free agent by the Pirates, put himself in immediate jeopardy in the first inning.

After retiring Jonathan India, he issued walks to Elly De La Cruz and Tyler Stephenson. Before the second walk, De La Cruz enacted a delayed steal, his 61st theft.

TJ Friedl singled for a run and Spencer Steer doubled home two runs, Steer’s league-leading 26th extra base hit with runners in scoring position.

The flustered Woodford ignored Steer and he stole third unmolested, enabling him to score on a line drive sacrifice fly by Ty France to make it 4-0.

Aguiar’s only mistake came in the Pittsburgh second when he walked Joey Bart and Rowdy Tellez ripped a home run into the Allegheny River. It was his ninth career home run againt the Reds and the 80th ball to leave PNC and get wet.

That drew the Pirates to within 4-2, but the Reds continued running the bases in the fourth as if they were running the 400-meter relay in the Olympics.

It began with a double by Dominic Smith. Will Benson lined a 104 mph bullet through the legs of second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a run-scoring single.

India singled and De La Cruz singled home Benson, with India taking third and De La Cruz second.

That ended Woodford’s night and he was replaced by Hunter Stratton. He uncorked a wild pitch, scoring India and De La Cruz scored from second as Stratton was charged with an error covering home.

And on the play Stratton caught his spikes and fell. He injured his left knee and had to be carted off the field.

Cincinnati’s assault continued in the sixth when they scored two runs after there were two outs and nobody on.

India singled and took second when right fielder Bryan De La Cruz kicked it away. India scored on a double by Elly De La Cruz and he scored on Tyler Stephenson’s single.

That extended Stephenson’s hitting streak to nine games and pushed the Reds in front, 10-2.

There was a near full house of 38,137 in PNC on Hall of Fame night when the Pirates inducted Manny Sanguillen, Barry Bonds and Jim Leyland was inducted into the team’s hall of fame.

The loudest they cheered was in the ninth inning when first baseman Tellez took the mound. De La Cruz singled, but Luke Maile grounded into a double play and Friedl grounded out as the crowd roared.