Olympic Trials: McMillan advances to finals of women’s javelin; Michalski falls just short in steeplechase

Chantae McMillan moved into the finals of the women’s javelin at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon Friday with a throw of 167 feet, 11 inches (51.18 meters).
McMillian – a 2012 Olympian in the heptathlon who has trained in the Miami Valley much of the last nine years, was a volunteer coach at the University of Dayton and now lives in Troy – was one of the top 12 competitors from a field of 24 to advance to Saturday’s final.
In the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase final, Xenia High School grad Daniel Michalski finished fourth in 8 minutes, 22.54 seconds to finish one spot shy of an Olympic berth. The top three -- Hillary Bor (8:21.34), Benard Keter (8:21.81) and Mason Ferlic (8:22.05) -- qualified.
University of Dayton sophomore Casey Bogues – who won the Atlantic 10 Conference javelin competition, holds the all-time UD record (just over 175 feet) and recently finished 11th at the NCAA championships – did not advance. She finished 23rd with the best of her three attempts reaching 143 feet, 2 inches.
Maggie Malone, the American record holder, had Friday’s best throw at 195 feet, 7 inches. Last month Malone set the America mark with a heave of 219 feet 3 inches.
Kara Winger – who had held the American record for 11 years – was second Friday with a throw of 192 feet 10 inches and Ariana Ince was third with a 188-foot 8-inch attempt.
The top three placers in Saturday’s competition will make the U.S. Olympic team for the Tokyo Games next month.
The 33-year-old McMillan recently switched to the javelin after years competing in the seven-event heptathlon.
Although she competed in the 2012 London Games, a bout of flu weakened her in the competition and she finished 29th. She failed to make the 2016 team in the heptathlon.
Since then she married former UD football standout Devon Langhorst, who is now a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in the Army, and they have a 2-year-old son. Otto.
McMillan’s best throw coming into the Trials has been 175 feet, 6 inches.