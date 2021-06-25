Olympic Trials: McMillan advances to finals of women’s javelin; Michalski falls just short in steeplechase

Maggie Malone, the American record holder, had Friday’s best throw at 195 feet, 7 inches. Last month Malone set the America mark with a heave of 219 feet 3 inches.

Kara Winger – who had held the American record for 11 years – was second Friday with a throw of 192 feet 10 inches and Ariana Ince was third with a 188-foot 8-inch attempt.

The top three placers in Saturday’s competition will make the U.S. Olympic team for the Tokyo Games next month.

The 33-year-old McMillan recently switched to the javelin after years competing in the seven-event heptathlon.

Although she competed in the 2012 London Games, a bout of flu weakened her in the competition and she finished 29th. She failed to make the 2016 team in the heptathlon.

Since then she married former UD football standout Devon Langhorst, who is now a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in the Army, and they have a 2-year-old son. Otto.

McMillan’s best throw coming into the Trials has been 175 feet, 6 inches.