Miami falls to Appalachian State in Cure Bowl

The result was a 13-9 defeat to Appalachian State on a rainy and miserable afternoon in central Florida.

With an offense spurting and a change of quarterbacks midway through the second, the Redhawks relied on a defense to carry its fortunes. Instead, Martin went to running back Rashad Amos.

Effective on a sloppy field, Amos could not, nearly single-handed, carry a marginal offense. In the first half alone, Amos gained 81 yards in 15 carries but the Redhawks were able to general only 109 yards of total offense.

Given Miami’s offensive struggle, this game was effectively over by late in the third period. That’s when the Mountainers put together an 11 play, 72-yard drive. That culminated in a 9-yard touchdown run from quarterback Joey Aguilar.

Amos, who reached school records in both carries (33) and rushing yards (180), could not carry the offense alone. Still, he attempted to make this close. His 23-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter cut the Mountaineers lead to four. From that point, Miami could not generate the necessary offense to secure a victory.