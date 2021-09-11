Miami puts scare into Minnesota, but falls to 0-2

The RedHawks had two timeouts, but the Gophers had Potts and their experienced, imposing offensive line. Potts had five consecutive carries to drain the clock, finishing off the Redhawks with an 11-yard run on third-and-4 near midfield with 1:28 left.

Gabbert, the Freshman of the Year in the Mid-American Conference in 2019, missed the season-opening loss to seventh-ranked Cincinnati with an injury. The younger brother of former NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert went 14 for 28 for 201 yards and carried six times for a team-leading 27 yards. A.J. Mayer, who struggled in his place last week, took a handful of snaps and scored on a short run in the third quarter. Graham Nicholson made field goals of 45 and 46 yards.

Morgan was 8 for 17 for 112 yards and no turnovers for the Gophers, who made Ibrahim their honorary captain. The 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year rolled himself out to midfield for the pregame coin flip on a scooter to support his surgically repaired lower left leg that was in a bright green cast nine days after his season ended on an ill-fated plant of his foot on the turf.

Miami fell to 12-49-2 all-time against Big Ten teams, it’s last win coming in 2003 against Northwestern.

UP NEXT

Miami plays its home opener next Saturday against FCS foe Long Island.

Minnesota visits Colorado next Saturday.