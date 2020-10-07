X

Miami RedHawks: MAC releases football schedule

Five players who graduated from area high schools are on the current Miami football roster, including a pair of starting offensive linemen and a couple of players coming back from injury.

By Marcus Hartman

The Miami RedHawks now know who they will play in defense of their MAC football championship.

Coach Chuck Martin’s team will open a truncated 2020 season Nov. 4 at home against Ball State.

The RedHawks play at Buffalo on Nov. 10 then return home to host rival Ohio on Nov. 17.

After playing on a Wednesday and two Tuesdays, Miami will finish the regular season with three Saturday contests: Nov. 28 at Akron, Dec. 5 against Kent State and Dec. 12 at Bowling Green.

The MAC Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Start times and television information will be released at a later date according to the Miami sports information department.

After being the first Division I Bowl Subdivision conference to suspend fall sports, the league reinstated them Sept. 25.

Last season, Miami went 8-6 overall and 6-2 in the MAC before beating Central Michigan in the conference title game.

The RedHawks lost to Louisiana in the LendingTree Bowl.

