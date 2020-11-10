Miami set for early-season MAC East showdown at Buffalo

Doing it at home against Ball State is one thing. Doing it on the road against a Buffalo team many expect to win the MAC East is something else. Mayer shared his first conference award with Bulls running back Jaret Patterson, who gained 137 yards and scored two touchdowns in Buffalo’s 49-30 season-opening at Northern Illinois on Wednesday. He set the program record with his 35th career rushing touchdown.

The 5-9, 195-pound Patterson broke free for an 82-yard touchdown run to give Buffalo a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter of last season’s game at Miami eventually won by the RedHawks, 34-20. That memory and the sight of Ball State scoring three rushing touchdowns were causes for concern by Miami coach Chuck Martin.

“We have to do a better job, obviously, against the run,” Martin said. "Ball State ran the ball effectively against us. Patterson broke out against us last year. He broke three tackles on a 90-yard touchdown run, and they were three of our best players. If he gets on the back end, he can run through you. No one could stop their rushing attack last year. You’ve got to try to manage it. You’ve got to create situations where it’s third-and-long.

“... Buffalo, overall, is really good,” Martin added. “They’re really talented. They have the biggest and strongest and probably the most athletic defense in our league. They play north and south and really rush the passer. The combination of a good pass rush and being able to stop the run sets up a lot of successful situations. They’ve caused a lot of problems. Three defensive scores is unheard of. You can’t anticipate that they’re going to do that every week.”

Four Buffalo turnovers, including safety Mike Brown’s return of an interception for a touchdown, fueled Miami’s comeback last season. Fifth-year senior middle linebacker Ryan McWood led the way with nine tackles, two quarterback hurries and a forced and recovered fumble. The 6-1, 224-pound McWood enjoyed a similar game Wednesday against Ball State with a game- and career-high 14 tackles and his first career interception, which set up the RedHawks' winning touchdown.

McWood on Monday was named the MAC East Defensive Player of the Week.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Miami at Buffalo, 8 p.m., ESPN, 980, 1410