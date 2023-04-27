Miami women’s basketball coach resigns after four seasons

Miami RedHawks women’s basketball coach DeUnna Hendrix has resigned after four seasons, Athletic Director David Sayler announced Wednesday evening. The search for the next head coach will begin immediately.
Miami finished 12-19 overall last season and 7-11 in the Mid-American Conference. Hendrix was 35-80 since being hired in April 2019.
“I want to thank Miami University and its administration for allowing me to lead this program for the last four years,” Hendrix said in a press release. “I can’t express the amount of gratitude I have for this prestigious institution and its leadership. I also want to thank the Oxford community for the continual love and support. I look forward to the next phase of my career and continue rooting for the RedHawks.”
After seven seasons as the head coach at High Point, Hendrix inherited a Miami program that posted consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time since the 1981-82 and 1982-83 teams in the final two seasons for Megan Duffy, who left to take the head coaching job at Marquette. Miami reached the WNIT in both of Duffy’s seasons.
Miami improved its win total in each of Hendrix’s final three seasons: 4-20 to 8-21 to 12-19. The team saw leading scorer Ivy Wolf enter the transfer portal after the season and commit to Dayton.
About the Author