Montgomery embraces his role for state-bound Centerville

But Montgomery plays for a coach who values a player who is good at the things Montgomery is good at.

“He plays defense, he rebounds and he shoots layups,” Elks coach Brook Cupps said. “It helps you win.”

Without Montgomery’s six layups, 16 points, 10 rebounds and defense, the Elks (19-8) would not have beaten Cincinnati Moeller 70-69 in double overtime in Sunday’s Division I regional final.

“People think roles limit you, and they really empower you if you will embrace them,” Cupps said. “He knows he’s not out there hunting shots. He’s waiting for somebody to shoot to go get it. He’s not distracted by other things.”

Now the Elks will play in their fourth straight state semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena against Toledo Whitmer. And Montgomery will be in the starting lineup. Cupps said Montgomery’s commitment to defense brought the team defense to a level he wants beginning at midseason. Much like Emmanuel Deng and Gabe Cupps did on the past state teams.

“Mar embraced that role about halfway through the season, and I think that’s spread to other guys valuing defense and guarding and getting stops,” Cupps said.

On offense the Elks aren’t running plays for Montgomery. That’s mostly reserved for Jonathan Powell, a senior sharpshooter who will play at Xavier next year. Montgomery shot one 3-pointer this season and missed it. He averages 6.9 points but shoots 61.3%.

How does he do it? He hangs out on the baseline in stealth mode while screens are being set for Powell, while Baboucarr Njie posts up, while others look for open 3-pointers and driving lanes. Then suddenly he’s open underneath for an easy two, an assist for a teammate and another reason to drive the opposing coach crazy.

“It’s just more of an IQ thing,” Montgomery said. “I mostly try to watch my guy to when his eyes look away from me. That’s when I try to sneak behind him. And then by the time he turns back, I’m already gone.”

Montgomery’s role acceptance is an example of what Cupps wants: a player excelling at what he can do, and leaving what he can’t do to others. The program has been that way since Cupps took over.

“We’ve had guys that have really bought into accepting roles and doing their job as well as they can do, and that’s what Mar represents for us,” Cupps said. “When you get guys that are willing to buy into those roles, that’s how you create the best teams.”

The Elks, after losing Gabe Cupps and returning only Powell and Njie as players with significant varsity experience, have made it back to state with players like Montgomery and twins Eli and Ethan Greenberg stepping into the starting lineup and, more importantly, specific roles.

Some score, some rebound, some assist, and all play defense.

“We’re always excited for each other, especially when we’re all succeeding,” Montgomery said. “We’re winning, so we don’t really care who’s doing it as long as we’re just getting the job done.”

And playing in the state tournament.