BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

NCAA tournament diary: Day 1 covering the Flyers in Salt Lake City

Flyers talk to media and practice Wednesday at the Delta Center

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

10:58 A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Tom Archdeacon and I walked into the Delta Center minutes ago. I took a selfie of the Dayton Daily News team in front of the statues of Utah Jazz greats Karl Malone and John Stockton. Arch, obviously, is the Malone in our group. I’m a point guard. We both have ugly broken fingers that didn’t heal correctly — souvenirs of our basketball careers.

Explore» GAME PREVIEW: Dayton wants to 'put best foot forward' against Nevada

We’re thrilled to be back at the NCAA tournament covering the Dayton Flyers for the first time since 2017. Both of us survived a long day of travel from Ohio on Tuessday. I boarded a plane in Columbus at 6 a.m. Then we all had to get off the plane because it needed a new tire. That was a two-hour process, so I had to redo my whole itinerary.

I found a new flight to Denver and got to Salt Lake City three hours later than planned — not a big deal and the only significant travel delay I’ve had all season. I’ve been blessed, as they say.

Today we’re covering press conferences and open practices featuring the Flyers and their opponent, Nevada. Dayton players will also appear at a press conference from 12:35 to 12:50 p.m. (Mountain Time). Coach Anthony Grant will follow them from 12:50 to 1:05 p.m. The Flyers then practice from 1:15 to 1:55 p.m. They’re getting a police escort from their hotel to the Delta Center at noon today.

This will be the first time I’ve seen Dayton practice — although we won’t see much more than the players getting up shots and running the weave — for more than a few minutes in the Grant era. He usually lets the media into practice for 15 minutes in the summer and again in the preseason.

The NCAA opens practices to media and fans the day before games. The locker room is also open, so my goal is to talk to some of the players I haven’t had a chance to talk to this season, such as Malachi Smith, Marvel Allen and Jaiun Simon, to get a sense of how their season away from game action has gone.

I make the most of my time on these trips. Still on Ohio time, I was up at 5 a.m. today and immediately set out on a run/hike past the Utah Capitol building and then onto the top of Ensign Peak, the place where Brigham Young first surveyed the valley. It has an elevation of more than 5,000 feat. A winding single-track trail took me to the top. It was worth every step for the view of downtown and the peaks to the east and west and the smell of the sagebrush.

Hopefully, Dayton wins Thursday against Nevada, and I can find a few more moments here and there to be a tourist.

In Other News
1
Dayton wants to ‘put best foot forward’, but Nevada is a tough test
2
‘Close to an obsession’ — Dayton fans heading west to support Flyers in...
3
March Madness: Area high school grads in NCAA Men’s Tournament
4
Archdeacon: Dayton’s Bennett eager for NCAA Tournament opportunity
5
Looking back: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Dayton’s win over Ohio...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top