NCAA tournament: Fairmont, Alter, Wayne grads in Sweet 16

Fairmont grad Maddy Westbeld and Alter grad Braxtin Miller helped Notre Dame and Ohio State to second-round wins Monday in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Westbeld, a sophomore, scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals as the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish handed fourth-seeded Oklahoma a 106-64 defeat on its home court.
Notre Dame (24-8) will face top-seeded N.C. State in a Sweet 16 game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Bridgeport Regional.
Credit: Matthew Hinton
Miiler, a senior, had six points, nine rebounds and three assists in sixth-seeded Ohio State’s 79-64 win over third-seeded LSU on the Tigers’ home floor.
The Buckeyes (25-6) will face second-seeded Texas at 7 p.m. Friday in a Sweet 16 game in the Spokane Regional.
Wayne grad Bree Hall, a freshman, is part of a top-seeded South Carolina team that advanced to the Sweet 16 with a win over Miami on Sunday. Hall came off the bench vs. the Hurricanes but did not score. The Gamecocks (31-2) will face the fifth-seeded North Carolina winner at 7 p.m. Friday in the Greensboro Region.
Madison Bartley, a teammate of Westbeld’s at Fairmont, scored 16 points and had six rebounds in 12th-seeded Belmont’s 70-67 loss to host Tennessee, a four seed, in a second-round game on Monday night.
Credit: Sean Rayford
