NCAA tournament: Fairmont, Alter, Wayne grads in Sweet 16

Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld (34) guards against Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson (30) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/ Mitch Alcala)

Credit: Mitch Alcala

Sports
Updated 37 minutes ago

Fairmont grad Maddy Westbeld and Alter grad Braxtin Miller helped Notre Dame and Ohio State to second-round wins Monday in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Westbeld, a sophomore, scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals as the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish handed fourth-seeded Oklahoma a 106-64 defeat on its home court.

Notre Dame (24-8) will face top-seeded N.C. State in a Sweet 16 game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Bridgeport Regional.

Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova, left, and guard Braxtin Miller celebrate their victory over LSU in a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: Matthew Hinton

Miiler, a senior, had six points, nine rebounds and three assists in sixth-seeded Ohio State’s 79-64 win over third-seeded LSU on the Tigers’ home floor.

The Buckeyes (25-6) will face second-seeded Texas at 7 p.m. Friday in a Sweet 16 game in the Spokane Regional.

Wayne grad Bree Hall, a freshman, is part of a top-seeded South Carolina team that advanced to the Sweet 16 with a win over Miami on Sunday. Hall came off the bench vs. the Hurricanes but did not score. The Gamecocks (31-2) will face the fifth-seeded North Carolina winner at 7 p.m. Friday in the Greensboro Region.

Madison Bartley, a teammate of Westbeld’s at Fairmont, scored 16 points and had six rebounds in 12th-seeded Belmont’s 70-67 loss to host Tennessee, a four seed, in a second-round game on Monday night.

Miami guard Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba (1) is defended by South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) and forward Victaria Saxton (5) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 49-33. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Credit: Sean Rayford

