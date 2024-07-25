New Michigan coach addresses hiring 2 staffers from Ohio State

Explore Buckeyes top pair of preseason polls

“Talk about two outstanding individuals,” Moore said. “Well-rounded, well-educated, well-trusted people.”

Alford has the title of run game coordinator and running backs coach at Michigan while Dunston is listed in the employee database as director of operations.

Alford spent nine seasons at Ohio State and coached four different 1,000-yard rushers during that time.

He is an Akron native who played college football for former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce at Colorado State before embarking on a long coaching career. His first full-time college coaching job was at Mount Union, and he came to Ohio State from Notre Dame in 2015.

Dunston was the director of on-campus recruiting for three years at Ohio State and generally regarded as an integral part of the Buckeyes’ recruiting efforts.

“Known Tony for a very long time and have a tremendous amount of respect for him and what he’s done for the business,” Moore said. “Erin, tremendous things about her and just want great people in our program, great mentors of young men that are going to lead our players to a great place.”

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, who was recruited in high school by Alford, gave the move of Moore to bring him to Ann Arbor an enthusiastic endorsement.

“Regardless of the rivalry, we’ve always had a relationship,” Edwards said. “We’ve always stayed connected, and for him to come into the Michigan program, he was embraced with open arms. He’s a tremendous coach. I see why he’s had so much great success as the running backs coach at Notre Dame and Ohio State, so I know he’s gonna be a hell of a running backs coach at Michigan.

“He’s I’d say a best friend for me, and I really look up to him a lot.”