NFL Draft: Bengals select Fairfield grad in fourth round; cornerback in Round 5

The Bengals then followed that pick by taking a cornerback in the fifth round, selecting TCU product Josh Newton at No. 149 overall.

All opened his collegiate career at Michigan and spent four years there, including a Big Ten honorable mention nod as a junior in 2021. He missed the final 11 games in 2022 because of surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back, then transferred to Iowa and led the Hawkeyes in receiving yards despite missing the final seven games with an ACL tear.

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the coaching staff feels comfortable with where All is at from a health standpoint in terms of his availability at some point this year. All said he expects to be ready to go by training camp.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound tight end graduated from Fairfield in 2019 and was the Indians’ top receiver as a senior in 2018, helping his team to the playoffs for a fourth straight year. All was a team captain at Michigan, and Pitcher said he’s an “all-around tight end” as a solid pass catcher and a “physical guy that can also help in the run game.”

“Number one, we need really competitive guys who are trustworthy, who are going to be where we expect them to be on time,” Pitcher said. “That’s a given — you have to be able to that to be able to contribute in this offense, and I think Erick is going to do that just fine. And it’s a plus when this guy can run down the seam and he can reach and catch, and he’s tough to bring to the ground. You add that to the fact that we can use him in the run game like I’ve referenced, and it’s a complete tight end. And that’s what he’s going to be for us.”

Newton fit a need at cornerback, where the Bengals lost Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. He joins the mix behind Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II and Mike Hilton, but can play inside or outside, which will help the Bengals. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound former team captain had 30-plus tackles each of his final three seasons, including a first-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and second-team honor in 2023, and posted seven career interceptions.