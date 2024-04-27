NFL Draft: Bengals take Michigan DT in second round

The Cincinnati Bengals got their defensive tackle in the second round of the NFL Draft.
After addressing the offensive tackle position in the first round Thursday, the Bengals turned around and plucked one of the top defensive tackles still on the board to kick off their Day 2 draft. The Bengals selected former Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the No. 49 pick overall Friday.
Jenkins, the son of the former four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle bearing the same name, was the No. 36-rated player on The Athletic “Big Board” and brings rare talent physically, at 6-foot-2, 299 pounds, while still being light on his feet. He was near the top of the “Feldman’s Freaks” list in 2023 with a three-cone time of 7.16 seconds, a 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump and a 34-inch vertical to go along with strength and power.
A team captain, Jenkins made a “top 30″ visit with the Bengals.
Four defensive tackles and three wide receivers went off the board among the first seven picks of the second round, followed by a run on cornerbacks. All of those among positions the Bengals had needs.
