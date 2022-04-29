NFL Draft: Bengals take Michigan safety in first round

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Michigan safety Dax Hill with the 31st pick in the first round.
Cincinnati’s biggest needs were in the secondary, and safety is a concern with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell both not guaranteed beyond 2022.
Hill brings versatility as a safety/nickel and a blend of speed, explosiveness and strong coverage skills. He was Michigan’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and he was a first-team all-Big Ten pick in 2021 filling the stat sheet as a 14-game starter. He recorded 70 tackles, 4.5 for loss, two interceptions and nine pass breakups.
