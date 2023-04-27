NFL Draft: Springfield’s Taylor hopeful he will hear name called this weekend

“I do have a very, very good feeling that I’ll be drafted,” he said. “So I don’t know. We’ll see. The draft is unpredictable, man. I don’t know if I’d be a priority free agent or if I get drafted in round five through seven.”

Taylor was a standout on both sides of the ball at Springfield High School, including quarterback and defensive line, before signing with the University of Cincinnati in 2018.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Taylor was a five-year contributor for the Bearcats, playing in 60 games, and earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in criminal justice.

He said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month he wants to use his education to give back to his community, but first there is the matter of trying to continue his football career at the highest level.

Taylor was not a big part of the passing game — catching 69 passes for 697 yards and eight touchdowns — but his background as a multi-position star on the football field and basketball court for the Wildcats could mean he has more potential to unlock for a future team.

“I’ve had a couple of teams talk to me like that,” he said. “They just know I’m a really good blocker. They see the versatility in me and that I have a lot of upside to my abilities and my game and how I can develop in the league as a tight end and be very successful.”

Taylor said he has met with numerous teams since the scouting combine in Indianapolis last month and has no feel for where he might end up, but he feels good about the feedback he has gotten.

“The majority of the film that they saw was blocking and how well I did in the run game,” he said. “And that’s that’s one of the reasons that helped me get my combine invite. I had a lot of teams vote for me and and back me up to help me get to the combine.”

While blocking was admittedly an acquired taste, it could be key to getting a foot in the door in the NFL.

“You had to learn the physical side of being a tight end,” he said. “Also you’ve got to apply mentally because it’s a task. You got to be mentally strong and have a heart. You know what I’m saying?

“You gotta be able to go in there and have some heart to be a tight end and block that defensive end, a big guy who’s just strong as you. You need to be able to apply your techniques and that discipline and fundamentals so you can be successful.”

If Taylor is drafted, he will be the first player from one of the Springfield high schools to be since Ohio State receiver and South graduate Dee Miller went to the Green Bay Packers with a sixth round pick in 1999.

That surprised Taylor.

“Man, that’s amazing,” he said. “It’s a blessing. I’m very grateful to be in this position.”