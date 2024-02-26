Noel honored by Horizon League after two stellar games

He shot a combined 14 of 24 from the field and 10 of 10 from the foul line.

“He’s capable of doing that every game,” coach Scott Nagy said. “In the second half of the Detroit game, he rebounded the ball really well. He’s so athletic and so strong. And he was facing one heckuva good player the whole game against Oakland (all-league forward Trey Townsend).

“We’re really proud of him.”

The 6-8 Noel is shooting 54.9% from the field, 42.6 on 3′s and 80.6 from the foul line. He’s averaging 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Trey Calvin has won the player of the week award once this season and three times in his career, and Drey Carter has one freshman of the week honor this year.