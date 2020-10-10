Northmont cruises by Middletown in playoff opener

After three straight come-from-behind wins, Northmont took care of business early with a 35-0 win over Middletown to open the Division. I, Region 2 playoffs.
Second-seeded Northmont controlled the game from the start.
The Thunderbolts (7-0) forced a three-and-out then took advantage of a short punt, scoring on their first offensive play from scrimmage when Cade Rice found Rod Moore over the middle for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
After forcing another punt, Northmont drove 55 yards for its next score, a 2-yard touchdown pass from Rice to Markus Allen with 4:49 left in the first quarter.
A 27-yard connection between Rice and Allen set up the next the next Northmont touchdown, a 1-yard run by Cameron Jones.
After Rice found Allen for a 3-yard touchdown with 7:11 left in the second quarter, the quarterback went back to more for Northmont’s fifth touchdown of the first half.
That was a 19-yard pass Moore took off the shoulder pads of a defender, and Xavier Vuong’s PAT kick made it 35-0 with 1:34 left in the half.
Vuong also had one of the key defensive plays for the Bolts in the first half when he threw Middletown quarterback Kellen Davis for a 14-yard loss on third-and-goal from the Northmont 7 late in the second quarter.
The Middies, the No. 15 seed, lined up to try a 38-yard field goal, but a delay-of-game penalty pushed them out of field goal range.
They went for it instead, and Davis' deep ball to Willis Williams was broken up near the goal line to give the ball back to Northmont.
The easy win was a change of pace for the Thunderbolts, who fell behind by double digits the past three weeks but rallied to beat Springfield, Miamisburg and Wayne.
Middletown, coming off its first win of the season, fell to 1-5.
Northmont advances to host the Marysville-Dublin Jerome winner next Friday night.