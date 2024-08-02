Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 takeaways from Jim Knowles

Explore 5 things to know as preseason practice begins

Here are five takeaways from his first press conference of the 2024 preseason:

1. Knowles wants to do more out of the base defense.

That can be partially accomplished simply by disguising what they are doing better via alignment, but Knowles acknowledged he wants to call more different plays than he did last year.

His top desire is to avoid being predictable, something he acknowledged might have happened late in Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

2. Sonny Styles and C.J. Hicks are “neck and neck” in the competition for playing time.

Styles has trotted out first with the No. 1 defense at Will linebacker the first two days, but Hicks, who appeared to be the starter for most of the spring, got a few snaps with the top unit during seven on seven drills late in the morning.

Knowles said he hasn’t picked a starter there yet and continues to plan on playing both at the same time along with middle linebacker Cody Simon.

Hicks, a junior from Alter High School, has shown a knack for attacking from the edge while Styles is a former safety, so they could have complementary skills.

3. Knowles is concerned about the depth at Nickel.

His safety-driven defense includes a fifth defensive back who can do a little bit of everything, a role Jordan Hancock thrived in late last season. He is back, but who backs him up remains to be seen.

Jermaine Mathews Jr., a natural cornerback, was there the first two days. Lorenzo Styles Jr. is also a candidate, but he has been battling an injury.

4. Caleb Downs is “a coach’s dream.”

The Alabama transfer is Knowles’ new “Adjuster” safety. He figures to start in the deep middle of the defense but could go anywhere, a Swiss army knife for a defensive coordinator who likes to be able to attack offenses from different angles.

Knowles praised his ability to absorb the scheme and put knowledge to use quickly on the field.

5. The “Jack” may not be back, at least not this season.

Knowles’ defenses at Oklahoma State frequently featured a hybrid defensive end who would move all over the formation as more of a linebacker, but that look was not seen much at Ohio State the first two seasons.

While it remains in the playbook, Knowles said he is more focused on getting the most out of the more traditional front four look preferred by Larry Johnson. He could also see using a five-man look to get more pressure on passing downs.