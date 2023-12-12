Half a dozen Ohio State juniors say they will play in Cotton Bowl

Explore Ohio State roster in flux like never before

All of them also said they are undecided on whether or not they will return to Ohio State for the 2024 season, though more than one acknowledged considering the ramifications of leaving school without having beaten Michigan or won a Big Ten championship.

Cody Simon, a senior linebacker who played significant snaps with the No. 1 defense this season, announced he will return next season, accepting the option available to him thanks to the NCAA granting everyone who played through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 an extra year of eligibility.

Last week, star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said he had not decided if he would enter the NFL Draft a year early, either. He did not commit to playing in the Cotton Bowl but said he plans to be there regardless.