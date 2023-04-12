Ohio State Buckeyes: QB to miss spring game

Devin Brown, a redshirt freshman from Arizona, will not be able to play after undergoing a surgical procedure on his throwing hand this week. However, Day said he should be able to resume throwing soon and have a mostly normal summer of work.

Kyle McCord, who was the No. 2 quarterback last season as a sophomore, will be available along with Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia and walk-ons Chad Ray and Mason Maggs.