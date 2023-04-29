Ohio State Buckeyes: Zach Harrison selected in third round of NFL Draft

Harrison is the 12th player from Ohio State to be drafted by the Falcons and the first since cornerback Kendall Sheffield in 2019.

The first was linebacker Vic Koegel in 1974.

Harrison is the fourth Buckeye drafted this year after the Houston Texans grabbed quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. went to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 6 and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was chosen 18 picks later by the Seattle Seahawks.