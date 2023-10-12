H.S. Results 10/11

Ohio State Buckeyes
34 minutes ago
X

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Graham 1: BL: Jones goal, Studebaker goal, Chamberlain assist.

Bishop Ready 3, West Jefferson 2

Jonathan Alder 5, Kenton Ridge 0

London 5, Urbana 0

Madeira 4, Cin. Christian 0

Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 2: ME: Rohrer 3 goals, Elifritz goal, Haymaker goal. LC: LaForme goal, Malo goal.

Springfield Shawnee 4, Northwestern 3: SS: Gathany 3 goals, Bayless goal.

Sycamore 5, Hamilton 0

Tecumseh 9, Bellefontaine 0: T: Munoz 3 goals 1 assist, Spencer 2 goals 2 assists, Medina 2 goals.

Valley View 4, Preble Shawnee 2: PS: Forrer goal, Schoeder goal.

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Fenwick 0: B: Eldridge 2 goals 1 assist, Dunn 2 goals, Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0: B: Walling goal, Borowski goal, Guiliano goal.

Carroll 3, Alter 2: C: Kruse 2 goals, Seymour goal, Bauersfeld assist. A: Malow goal, Tucker goal.

Catholic Central 3, Emmanuel Christian 2: EC: Connor goal assist, Schetter goal assist.

Centerville 2, Wayne 0

Chaminade Julienne 1, McNicholas 1: CJ: Colhoun goal, Turner assist.

Dayton Christian 2, Waynesville 1: DC: Brown goal, Keenan goal.

Dixie 2, Preble Shawnee 1: PS: Fields goal.

Greeneview 5, Greenon 1: Gv: Hurley 4 goals 1 assist, Christopherson goal assist.

Lakota West 8, Princeton 0: LW: Marchand 3 goals 1 assist, Boyd 2 goals 1 assist.

Mars Hill 3, Miami Valley 0

Middletown Madison 3, Carlisle 0: MM: Growcock goal assist, Dwyer goal, Wood goal.

Monroe 6, Edgewood 0: M: Reynolds 2 goals, Wills goal assist, Burggraf shutout.

Northmont 1, Springfield 0: N: Powell goal, Rodriguez assist, Hardy shutout.

Sidney 9, Greenville 0: S: Van Tilburgh 3 goals 1 assist, Danlefsen 2 goals 2 assists, Kennedy 3 assists.

Springboro 2, Miamisburg 1: M: Pickering goal, Reidy assist.

Stebbins 5, West Carrollton 0: S: Fierro 2 goals 1 assist, Zhabirov 2 goals, Piper shutout.

Talawanda 1, Eaton 0: T: Zhang goal, Mullally assist, Jones shutout.

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 1: T: Smith 2 goals, Ransom 1 goal 2 assists, Haas goal assist.

Troy 6, Piqua 0: T: Dillow goal assist, Malott 2 assists.

Troy Christian 7, Newton 0: TC: Free 4 goals 2 assists, Barnishin goal assist, Rupnik goal assist.

Xenia 8, Fairborn 1: X: Cline 3 goals, Frisby 3 goals, Puttin shutout.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 6, Fenwick 0: A: Schrimpf 2 goals 1 assist, Miller goal assist.

Badin 2, McNicholas 0: B: Marshall goal, Creech goal, Sakach shutout.

Beavercreek 2, Fairmont 0

Bellefontaine 2, Tecumseh 1: B: Penhorwood goal assist, Shumaker goal assist.

Ben Logan 1, Graham 0: BL: Henderson goal, Chamberlain assist, Bates shutout.

Carroll 1, Chaminade Julienne 0: Ca: Snyder goal, Price shutout.

Centerville 11, Wayne 1

Indian Lake 5, North Union 0

Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Coleman goal, Chevrette assist.

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Mason 1

Northwestern 6, Springfield Shawnee 0: N: Cornette 3 goals 1 assist, Miller goal assist, Christian goal.

Sidney 10, Greenville 0: S: Vordemark 3 goals 1 assist, McKinney 2 goals 2 assists, Koester 1 goal 3 assists.

Springboro 7, Miamisburg 0: S: Aspacher 2 goals, Blain 2 goals, Schellhouse 1 goal 2 assists.

Tippecanoe 0, Butler 0

Tuesday’s Results

Brookville 5, Franklin 0

Eaton 2, Talawanda 1: E: Heggs goal, Roberts goal.

Fairfield 10, Middletown 0: F: Compton 1 goal 2 assists, Neal 2 goals, Marsh goal assist.

Lebanon 10, Winton Woods 0

Preble Shawnee 11, Dixie 1: PS: Whisman 3 goals 2 assists, House 2 goals 1 assist.

Twin Valley South 3, Landmark Christian 0: TVS: Maggard goal, Allison goal, Burkett goal.

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Qualifying Teams: Springboro 293 (Augenstein, Hinkel, Cambria, Rott, Cambria); St. Xavier 301; Lakota East 306 (Horseman, Wood, Collins, Spagnuolo, Isom).

Individual Qualifiers: Morgan (Elder); Kennedy (Moeller); Standifer (Franklin).

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: T: Clawson 10 kills 19 digs 6 aces, McCormick 18 assists, Post 3 blocks.

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: FL: Barhorst 26 assists 4 digs, Grillot 4 digs, Mescher 3 aces.

Lehman Catholic 3, Troy Christian 0: LC: Corner 11 kills 4 digs 5 blocks, Rank 11 kills 4 digs, Rank 15 assists.

Newton 3, Dixie 1: N: Montgomery 17 kills, Rapp 5 aces, Velkoff 23 assists.

Springboro 3, Northmont 0

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Luginbuhl 10 kills 2 blocks, Krimm 20 assists, Siefring 14 digs.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top