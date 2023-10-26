Ohio State preparing for ‘big’ challenge in Badgers’ Allen

COLUMBUS — After shutting down Penn State’s formidable one-two punch at running back, Ohio State faces an even bigger challenge this week.

Literally.

At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen outweighs Nittany Lions Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen by more than 20 pounds each.

With 704 yards rushing, he has almost as many as them combined (811), too.

“He’s a really good player,” Ohio State safety/linebacker Sonny Styles said Wednesday night. “He’s not the first really good running back we’ve played. Notre Dame had a really good running back, obviously. Penn State had really good running backs, but he’s a really good player. He’s big, fast. When he gets going, he can break a big long run. I don’t think you see a guy that size have that breakaway speed.”

He is by far the Badgers’ biggest threat on offense as they prepare to play host to the Buckeyes on Saturday night.

“I think the biggest thing is just wrapping him up,” Styles said. “You’re not gonna hit him up high. You can’t come reaching because he’s going to give you the stiff arm, so you’ve gotta be a sure tackler and swarm to the ball, all 11.”