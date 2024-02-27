Ohio State stays at No. 2 in women’s poll behind South Carolina

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team, receiving all 35 votes from the national media panel, after routing Alabama and Kentucky. Wayne grad Bree Hall scored 18 points in the win over Kentucky.

The Gamecocks clinched their third consecutive outright Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and eighth in 11 years. They visit Arkansas on Thursday night before hosting Tennessee in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

Ohio State was second in the poll. The Buckeyes clinched a share of the Big Ten title with their 14th consecutive win on Sunday.

Stanford was fourth after splitting a pair of home games against Arizona and Arizona State. Despite the loss to the Wildcats, the Cardinal clinched at least a share of their 27th Pac-12 regular-season championship.

Virginia Tech moved up three spots to fifth. The Hokies have won 10 consecutive games and earned at least a share of their first ACC regular-season title at 14-2.

Iowa, USC and UCLA followed the Hokies. LSU moved up four places to ninth and UConn climbed five spots to 10th. It’s the first time that UCLA, LSU and UConn — who were in the top five in the preseason poll — are all in top 10 in a month.