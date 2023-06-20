X

Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit, son of Kirk Herbstreit, hospitalized

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Zak Herbstreit, the son of Centerville High School graduate and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, was hospitalized in Columbus for an unspecified medical issue, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Herbstreit is a junior walk-on tight end for the Buckeyes. He’s a graduate of Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tenn.

Clay Hall, of ABC 6 in Columbus, reported Herbstreit is in stable condition and is being monitored and evaluated at Wexner Medical Center.

In a text message to ABC 6, Kirk Herbstreit wrote, “His family is with him and appreciate everyone’s concerns and prayers.”

Zak committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on in December 2020.

