Ohio State up big at Penn State after dominating first half

Ohio State outgained Penn State by more than 200 yards in a dominating first half at Beaver Stadium, but the Buckeyes lead only 21-6.
Ohio State wasted no time, getting a 62-yard run from Garrett Wilson on an end-around on the first play from scrimmage and scoring two plays later when Master Teague bulled in from the 4-yard line.
The drive took only 1:17 off the clock.
The Buckeyes needed more time on their next possession but still scored in a tidy 2:42. They only have to go 45 yards thanks to a failed fourth down attempt by the Nittany Lions.
This time the Buckeyes struck from from 26 yards out as Fields connected with Chris Olave in the end zone.
Penn State struck back this time, driving 61 yards for a 31-yard Jake Pinegar field goal. The drive was extended by a personal foul on Barron Browning, who was charged with roughing the quarterback after a throw.
The Buckeyes extended their lead late in the second quarter when Fields took advantage of Penn State getting lined up late and found Jeremy Ruckert wide open over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown.
That made it 21-3 with 2:23 left in the half.
Ohio State appeared to run out the clock after forcing a Penn State punt, but officials ruled Justin Fields took a knee on fourth down with a second left.
That gave Jordan Stout a chance to kick a 50-yard field goal, and he made it to cut the deficit to two scores.