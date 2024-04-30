OHSAA announces fall sports divisional breakdowns

The list below are preliminary because schools could choose to compete in Division I if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring.

2024 Girls Soccer

Five divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division.

Division I – 64 Schools, 576 and higher adjusted enrollment count – Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 4, Northwest 1, Southwest 5

Division II – 64 Schools, 404 to 575 adjusted enrollment count – Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 3, Northeast 7, Northwest 2, Southwest 4

Division III – 126 Schools, 239 to 403 adjusted enrollment count – Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 1, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division IV – 127 Schools, 168 to 238 adjusted enrollment count – Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 2, Northeast 5, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division V – 130 Schools, 167 and less adjusted enrollment count – Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 1, Northeast 5, Northwest 4, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

2024 Boys Soccer

Five divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division.

Division I – 64 Schools, 626 and higher adjusted enrollment count – Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 3, Northwest 1, Southwest 6

Division II – 64 Schools, 448 to 625 adjusted enrollment count – Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 5, Northeast 7, Northwest 1, Southwest 3

Division III – 146 Schools, 251 to 447 adjusted enrollment count – Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 3

Division IV – 145 Schools, 168 to 250 adjusted enrollment count – Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 2, Northeast 4, Northwest 3, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

Division V – 146 Schools, 167 and less adjusted enrollment count – Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 1, Northeast 5, Northwest 3, Southeast 2, Southwest 4

2024 Girls Volleyball

Seven divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division.

Division I – 64 Schools, 575 and higher adjusted enrollment count – Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 4, Northwest 1, Southwest 5

Division II – 64 Schools, 412 to 574 adjusted enrollment count – Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 3, Northeast 8, Northwest 2, Southwest 3

Division III – 131 Schools, 265 to 411 adjusted enrollment count – Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division IV – 130 Schools, 190 to 264 adjusted enrollment count – Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 2, Northeast 5, Northwest 2, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division V – 132 Schools, 134 to 189 adjusted enrollment count – Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 4, Northwest 3, Southeast 3, Southwest 3

Division VI – 131 Schools, 91 to 133 adjusted enrollment count – Division VI School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 4, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 2

Division VII – 130 Schools, 90 and fewer adjusted enrollment count – Division VII School List

Division VII Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 2, Northeast 3, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

2024 Cross Country

Three divisions for girls and boys. No competitive balance.

Girls Division I – 160 schools, base enrollment 307 and more girls

Girls Division II – 160 schools, base enrollment 163 to 306 girls

Girls Division III – 159 schools, base enrollment 162 and fewer girls

Boys Division I – 189 schools, base enrollment 310 and more boys

Boys Division II – 190 schools, base enrollment 156 to 309 boys

Boys Division III – 189 schools, base enrollment 155 and fewer boys

2024 Girls Golf

Two divisions. No competitive balance.

Girls Division I – 200 schools, base enrollment 217 and more girls

Girls Division II – 199 schools, base enrollment 216 and fewer girls

2024 Boys Golf

Three divisions. No competitive balance.

Boys Division I – 208 schools, base enrollment 263 and more boys

Boys Division II – 207 schools, base enrollment 142 to 262 boys

Boys Division III – 212 schools, base enrollment 141 and fewer boys

2024 Girls Tennis

Two divisions. No competitive balance.

Girls Division I – 186 schools, base enrollment 191 and more girls

Girls Division II – 187 schools, base enrollment 190 and fewer girls

2024 Field Hockey

One division. No competitive balance.