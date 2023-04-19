Owens Training Facility honors man who says of UD, ‘This place is my life’

Decades later, Owens, now a senior associate athletics director for performance enhancement, still thinks that. The University of Dayton honored him by dedicating the Owens Training Facility at the Cronin Center on Tuesday. Like Donoher, whose name adorns the Donoher Center at UD Arena, Owens will now have his name on the wall of a UD facility.

“Every once in a while when I leave here at night on the weekend and the lights are turned down and I walk through this building, I think about the day I’ll leave here my last time,” Owens said. “This place is my life.”

In 36 years at UD, Owens had never enjoyed a like Tuesday. The decision to name the renovated facility after him was kept secret. Owens showed up to the announcement having no idea he would be honored. Then his family walked into the facility as Athletic Director Neil Sullivan was talking.

With Owens’ family was Colin Connor, the son of Larry Connor, the local real-estate investor who played a big part in funding the three-year renovation of UD Arena from 2017-19. Larry got to know Joe when he was looking for someone to help him stay in shape. Joe then befriended Colin.

“Kids with special needs, you have to think about not only them mentally and emotionally, but physically,” Larry said, “and Joe said, ‘Why don’t you bring him when you come to work out?’ Colin took to it like a natural. The three of us work out at least three times a week, sometimes four times a week, and if you watch Colin work out and see his effort and his technique, it’s unbelievable. That’s because of Joe.”

The donation to fund the renovations was made by Colin. Owens has known Colin since he was 4 years old, and Colin has been working out with Owens since he was 11.

“He’s my best friend,” Owens said. “Now he will tell you that I’m not his best friend, but I’m OK with that. When my mother passed away, he asked his mom if they could put off their vacation for a day so he could go to the funeral, and then my sister passed away, and he said, ‘I don’t like funerals.’ I said, ‘You don’t have to go.’ He said, ‘But you will need me.’”

Colin announced the decision to name the facility after Owens in a ceremony in front of UD coaches, administrators and the Owens and Connors families. Despite what Owens said about Colin not considering him his best friend, Colin said just that in his remarks.

“Welcome to the Owens Training Center,” Colin said. “Joe Owens is my best friend. He’s always works for the students.”

Prior to the renovation, the facility was known as Collins Gym. It was named for the Reverend Charles L. Collins when UD opened a Physical Activities Center at the site. At the same time, UD opened a natatorium on the site named in honor of Brother Elmer C. Lackner.

In 2012, UD renovated the PAC and renamed it the Cronin Center in honor of Tom and Mike Cronin. The men’s and women’s basketball coaches and volleyball offices are located there as is the practice gym for the basketball teams.

Collins Gym, now the Owens Training Center, is located at the back of the building. Collins and Lackner’s names will still be associated with the facility.

The Owens Training Facility includes:

• The Collins Turf Practice Surface, a 13,925 square foot synthetic turf multi-sport surface.

• A new lighting and sound system.

• The Lackner Running Track, a 9,700 square-foot mondo track surface that runs around the perimeter of the facility.

• New equipment for the track and field team and new training equipment for other sports.

Sullivan, who didn’t want to put an exact dollar figure on the project but said it was in the millions, said the Owens Training Facility is the most transformative project that supports all UD athletes since the renovation of the opening of the Olsen Athletics Performance Center at the Frericks Center in 2014. Prior to the renovation, there was no turf in the facility. That addition allows many more athletes to use the space.

“This project benefits all 425 athletes, all 17 sports,” Sullivan said. “It’s an indoor training space for football, soccer, baseball (etc.). Even our basketball teams will be in here doing conditioning.”

A sign on the wall will honor Owens. It reads:

“The Owens Training Center honors Joe Owens and his decades of service to UD student athletes. Joe has been a champion for all athletes in their sport, academic and personal achievements for over 20 years. As a mentor he has guided many athletes to fulfill their personal potential. He has been a confidant to all.

“The Owens Training Center also serves as a testament to the special connection between Joe and Colin Connor. They have been inseparable friends with an unbreakable bond since 2002. The two have shared countless memories and experiences as colleagues and friends. Most importantly, they share a passion for positivity and encouragement of others.

“Colin has chosen to honor his friendship with Joe through the Owens Training Center, which will serve all student-athletes as an indoor training center and be a symbol of Joe and Colin’s commitment to all athletes in all sports.”