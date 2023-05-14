Peoria scores two in the ninth to beat Dragons

Austin Callahan was 3 for 4 with two doubles and Austin Hendrick had two hits, including a home run, for Dayton (15-18).

Dayton broke a 3-all tie in the eighth when Edwin Arroyo circled the bases on an inside-the-park home run. Arroyo hit a long drive to right that hit hard off the wall as Peoria right fielder Elijah Cabell crashed into the fence in an effort to make a leaping grab. The ball bounced back toward the infield and Cabell was injured, unable to continue the play. By the time Peoria’s second baseman could retrieve the ball, Arroyo had come around third base and beat the throw home.