Peoria scores two in the ninth to beat Dragons

The Peoria Chiefs scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs split the six-game series.
Austin Callahan was 3 for 4 with two doubles and Austin Hendrick had two hits, including a home run, for Dayton (15-18).
Dayton broke a 3-all tie in the eighth when Edwin Arroyo circled the bases on an inside-the-park home run. Arroyo hit a long drive to right that hit hard off the wall as Peoria right fielder Elijah Cabell crashed into the fence in an effort to make a leaping grab. The ball bounced back toward the infield and Cabell was injured, unable to continue the play. By the time Peoria’s second baseman could retrieve the ball, Arroyo had come around third base and beat the throw home.
In the bottom of the ninth, Dragons reliever Brooks Crawford allowed a lead-off single and then lost his ability to throw strikes in rainy conditions. He hit a batter, issued a walk to load the bases, gave up another walk to force in the tying run, and hit another batter to force in the winning run.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Fort Wayne at Dayton, 7:05 p.m. 980
About the Author