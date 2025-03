Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz plays shortstop during the Reds' final preseason game of the year against the team's top prospects on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The game, played at Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton, was the 25th season celebration game for the Reds' High-A minor league affiliate, the Dayton Dragons. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER