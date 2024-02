The Monorail Platform at the Convention Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 4, 2024. A few years after Hunter S. Thompson published his “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” he brought his caustic eye to the sport he loved with “Fear and Loathing at the Super Bowl,” a piece for Rolling Stone. What seemed unimaginable then feels so perfect and inevitable now: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. (Sinna Nasseri/The New York Times)