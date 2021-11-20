Piqua falls to Winton Woods in D-II regional final

Piqua (13-1) had no answer for the Warriors’ running game led by 5-foot-7 senior Tyrek Spikes, who rushed for 230 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Piqua couldn’t get its running game going against the Warriors (11-3). Jasiah Medley, playing on a sore ankle injured at the end of last week’s win over Edgewood, was held to 17 yards in the first half and 33 yards for the game.