Piqua falls to Winton Woods in D-II regional final

CLAYTON – Piqua’s unbeaten season ended Friday night in a 38-17 loss to Cincinnati Winton Woods in the Division II, Region 8 final.
Piqua (13-1) had no answer for the Warriors’ running game led by 5-foot-7 senior Tyrek Spikes, who rushed for 230 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, Piqua couldn’t get its running game going against the Warriors (11-3). Jasiah Medley, playing on a sore ankle injured at the end of last week’s win over Edgewood, was held to 17 yards in the first half and 33 yards for the game.
Overall, Winton Woods outgained Piqua 345-52 on the ground and 454-175 in total yards.
Piqua fell behind 14-0 but came back with a 2-yard touchdown by Sam Schmeising and a 37-yard field goal by Jackson Trombley to trail 24-10 at halftime.
Winton Woods scored to start the second half. Piqua answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brady Ouhl to Colten Beougher to trail 31-17, but the Warriors drove to a final score to seal it with six minutes left.
