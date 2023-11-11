Playoff roundup: Valley View, Waynesville advance to set up rematch in regional final

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
56 minutes ago
X

Caden Henson threw a pair of second-half touchdowns along with a rushing score for Valley View in a 31-22 playoff win over Purcell Marian in a Division V, Region 20 semifinal.

Landen Malara put Valley View on the board with a first-quarter TD run. After a Casey Sewall field goal Valley View entered the half with a 10-9 lead.

In the third quarter, Henson hit Malara on a 58-yard TD and Jed Lynch on a 25-yard score.

Purcell Marian closed the gap to 24-22 in the fourth quarter but Henson’s 8-yard scramble for a score with 2:10 to play put the game away.

Henson finished 10-of-19 for 169 yards through the air to go with 82 rushing yards. Lynch hauled in four passes for 72 yards and a score.

Bryce Reed led the defense with nine tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Valley View (12-1) moves on for a rematch with Southwestern Buckeye League foe Waynesville (11-2). Waynesville beat Valley View 49-40 in Week 10.

OTHER GAMES

Division III

Region 11

Bellefontaine 29, Granville 21: Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair hit Riley Neer for a pair of touchdowns and Chris Fogan and Harper Scott each tallied a TD run. Bellefontaine improves to 11-2 and advances to face Bishop Watterson.

Region 12

Celina 27, Tippecanoe 13: Tippecanoe finishes the season at 10-3. Celina will face Hamilton Badin in the regional finals.

Division IV

Region 16

Wyoming 21, Springfield Shawnee 20: Springfield Shawnee ends the year at 11-2. Wyoming advances to face Alter in the regional finals.

Division V

Region 18

Coldwater 42, Milan Edison 7: Coldwater improves to 12-1 and advances to face Liberty Center next.

Region 20

Waynesville 45, Brookville 42, 2OT: The Spartans got a Connor Berrey’s 31-yard field goal and stopped the Blue Devils on fourth down to score the dramatic win.

Garrett Lundy scored six touchdowns for the Spartans (11-2). Brookville, which finished 10-3, got five TD runs from Keegan Mehr and a TD pass.

The game was deadlocked at 35 at the end of regulation.

Division VI

Region 24

Versailles 55, Cin. Country Day 13: Versailles bumps to 11-2 and will face a familiar foe in Anna. The two met in the regular season with Versailles winning 41-14.

Anna 56, Tri-Village 51: Anna survives in a barnburner, improving to 8-5. Tri-Village finishes the year with an 11-2 mark.

Division VII

Region 28

Ansonia 20, St. Henry 13: Ansonia improves to 13-0, setting up a battle of unbeatens next week with Marion Local. St. Henry ends the season at 5-8.

Marion Local 28, Minster 7: Marion Local improves to 13-0 and moves on to the regional finals for a 13th consecutive season.

In Other News
1
Second-half rally lifts Springfield into regional finals for 5th...
2
First half dooms Troy in loss to Withrow
3
‘A very winnable game’ — three takeaways from Dayton’s loss at...
4
Wright State can’t contain Colorado State, fall in season opener on...
5
Alter scores ‘epic win’ over unbeaten and top-ranked Clinton-Massie

About the Author

Travis Erickson
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top