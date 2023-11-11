Playoff roundup: Valley View, Waynesville advance to set up rematch in regional final

Caden Henson threw a pair of second-half touchdowns along with a rushing score for Valley View in a 31-22 playoff win over Purcell Marian in a Division V, Region 20 semifinal.

Landen Malara put Valley View on the board with a first-quarter TD run. After a Casey Sewall field goal Valley View entered the half with a 10-9 lead.

In the third quarter, Henson hit Malara on a 58-yard TD and Jed Lynch on a 25-yard score.

Purcell Marian closed the gap to 24-22 in the fourth quarter but Henson’s 8-yard scramble for a score with 2:10 to play put the game away.

Henson finished 10-of-19 for 169 yards through the air to go with 82 rushing yards. Lynch hauled in four passes for 72 yards and a score.

Bryce Reed led the defense with nine tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Valley View (12-1) moves on for a rematch with Southwestern Buckeye League foe Waynesville (11-2). Waynesville beat Valley View 49-40 in Week 10.

OTHER GAMES

Division III

Region 11

Bellefontaine 29, Granville 21: Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair hit Riley Neer for a pair of touchdowns and Chris Fogan and Harper Scott each tallied a TD run. Bellefontaine improves to 11-2 and advances to face Bishop Watterson.

Region 12

Celina 27, Tippecanoe 13: Tippecanoe finishes the season at 10-3. Celina will face Hamilton Badin in the regional finals.

Division IV

Region 16

Wyoming 21, Springfield Shawnee 20: Springfield Shawnee ends the year at 11-2. Wyoming advances to face Alter in the regional finals.

Division V

Region 18

Coldwater 42, Milan Edison 7: Coldwater improves to 12-1 and advances to face Liberty Center next.

Region 20

Waynesville 45, Brookville 42, 2OT: The Spartans got a Connor Berrey’s 31-yard field goal and stopped the Blue Devils on fourth down to score the dramatic win.

Garrett Lundy scored six touchdowns for the Spartans (11-2). Brookville, which finished 10-3, got five TD runs from Keegan Mehr and a TD pass.

The game was deadlocked at 35 at the end of regulation.

Division VI

Region 24

Versailles 55, Cin. Country Day 13: Versailles bumps to 11-2 and will face a familiar foe in Anna. The two met in the regular season with Versailles winning 41-14.

Anna 56, Tri-Village 51: Anna survives in a barnburner, improving to 8-5. Tri-Village finishes the year with an 11-2 mark.

Division VII

Region 28

Ansonia 20, St. Henry 13: Ansonia improves to 13-0, setting up a battle of unbeatens next week with Marion Local. St. Henry ends the season at 5-8.

Marion Local 28, Minster 7: Marion Local improves to 13-0 and moves on to the regional finals for a 13th consecutive season.