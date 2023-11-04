Playoff roundup: Valley View’s Henson sets record, Waynesville’s Lundy scores 6 TDs, Troy, Alter advance

Quarterback Caleb Henson set the school record for touchdown passes in a season while leading Valley View football to a 49-0 win over Bethel-Tate in a Division V, Region 20 quarterfinal on Friday.

Henson finished 15-of-24 for 292 yards with five touchdowns. Micah Valenti, Jed Lynch, Kash Wollett, Landen Malara and Caleb Musgrove each caught TD passes.

Valenti also scored two touchdown runs in the first quarter, finishing with 147 rushing yards on 15 carries to go with two catches for 84 yards and a score.

Division I

Region 2

Lewis Center Olentangy 38, Miamisburg 21: Miamisburg wraps up the season with an 8-4 mark.

Division II

Region 8

Troy 42, Lima Senior 15: Dakota Manson rumbled for 234 yards with three touchdowns and Troy picked up an 11th victory for just the third time in school history. Logan Ullery, Devon Strobel and Hunter Sekas added one TD run apiece. Troy advances to face Withrow.

Harrison 20, Northmont 17: Calilien Grant hauled in a touchdown throw from Deuce Cortner and added a rushing TD but Harrison rallied in the fourth quarter. Northmont closes the season at 7-5.

Region 12

Celina 41, Trotwood 35: Mike Smith scored three touchdowns and Tim Carpenter ran for one TD and threw for another for Trotwood, but Celina rallied from a two-score deficit in the second half. Trotwood closes the year at 9-3.

Wapakoneta 42, Butler 7: Butler’s season comes to an end with a 9-3 record.

Division IV

Region 16

Alter 31, Indian Hill 6: Mikey Rose ran for two touchdowns to pace Alter and Rod Owens and Noah Jones added a rushing TD apiece. Alter advances to face Clinton-Massie.

Clinton-Massie 24, McNicholas 23, OT: Nolan Phipps ran in the game-tying score in overtime and Ean McGuinness booted the extra point to give Massie the win.

Division V

Region 18

Coldwater 28, Archbold 14: Coldwater broke away from a 14-14 score at the half, moving on to face Milan Edison.

Region 20

Waynesville 49, Northeastern 14: Garrett Lundy carried Waynesville, accounting for five rushing touchdowns along with an 89-yard kickoff return for a score. Waynesville moves on to face Southwestern Buckeye League foe Brookville. Northeastern closes the year with an 8-4 mark.

Brookville 28, Preble Shawnee 18: Brookville will look to avenge a 21-14 loss to Waynesville in Week 4 in the regional semis next week. Preble Shawnee ends the season at 8-4.

Division VI

Region 24

Tri-Village 50, West Liberty-Salem 29: Tri-Village advances to face Anna.

Anna 52, Williamsburg 28: Zach Osborn accounted for four touchdowns, including a pick six, to lead the way for Anna.

Versailles 41, Twin Valley South 8: Versailles cruises to a matchup with Cin. Country Day. TVS drops to 7-5 to end the season.

Division VII

Region 28

Marion Local 69, Cedarville 0: Unbeaten Marion Local rolled behind its running game. Ethan Heitkamp, Drew Lause and Parker Hess each scored two rushing touchdowns and Kyle Otte ran for one and caught another. Marion Local moves on to face Midwest Athletic Conference foe Minster.

Minster 33, New Bremen 7: Minster will look to shock the state and avenge a 35-point loss to Marion Local from the regular season. New Bremen ends the year at 5-7.

Ansonia 34, Mechanicsburg 8: Unbeaten Ansonia advances to face St. Henry. Mechanicsburg closes the season at 7-5.

St. Henry 16, Fort Loramie 8: Fort Loramie finishes the year at 6-6.