Tipp’s quick-tempo offense overwhelms Stebbins

RIVERSIDE – Sometimes to start fast a team needs to play fast. And when that works — like it did for Tippecanoe on Thursday night — a team’s best game of the season follows.

“We’ve been emphasizing coming out and just playing 48 consistent minutes,” senior running back Cael Liette said. “We haven’t really been able to do that this year. But I think this game, we definitely proved that we can roll for 48 minutes.”

The quick-tempo offense is becoming an identity for the Red Devils. They used it to start the game for a touchdown and hit Stebbins with an avalanche of six first-half touchdowns in a 46-0 Miami Valley League victory.

“That was the most complete game we played all year,” coach Matt Burgbacher said. “It’s good in week nine to be playing your best football, and we’re doing that.”

Tipp (7-2, 7-1 MVL) drove 59 yards in nine plays in 2:33 to take a 6-0 lead on Liette’s 13-yard run. He carried the ball seven times, and quarterback Peyton Schultz completed a 24-yard pass to Evan Liette to the Stebbins 13. On the drive, Tipp got the play call in as quickly as possible and often snapped the football just as Stebbins made a substitution. The tempo put the Indians on their heels.

“We wanted to play fast because they do so many different things defensively to where it could be confusing,” Burgbacher said. “We just thought we could dictate kind of what they could do defensively because we were playing so fast. They weren’t able to get set up defensively.”

Stebbins (4-5, 4-4 MVL), led by freshman quarterback Devin McCormick, picked up a first down to start their next possession before punting. On the first play after the punt, Cael Liette burst through the left side to a 58-yard touchdown run, his longest of the season.

“I’ve been thinking about really needing to take one to the house because I’ve been punching them in from five yards out,” he said. “I really wanted to run for one, show my speed and stuff. And I just thank my offensive linemen. They’ve definitely proven themselves and have built throughout this year.”

Liette added a two-yard touchdown and finished the half with 130 yards, his second 100-yard game this season, on 18 carries. He didn’t need to carry the ball in the second half because of a 43-0 halftime lead. Schultz didn’t play in the second half and finished 12 of 18 for 180 yards and touchdowns of 20 yards to Evan Liette, five yards to Jackson Davis and 17 yards to Lucas Merry. Tipp outgained Stebbins 402-127.

“We came out and didn’t do what we’ve worked on all week,” Stebbins coach Greg Bonifay said. “They’re a good well-coached football team. Our kids play hard every time they’re out on the field, but we’ve just got to cut out the mistakes.”

Tipp finishes the season next Friday at home against Xenia (4-4, 3-4). The Red Devils are No. 2 in the Division III, Region 12 playoff points, have clinched a playoff spot and are projected to finish No. 2 behind Hamilton Badin and in front of Butler and Trotwood-Madison.

“This is the perfect time to show everyone Tipp’s a strong team and that we’re ready no matter if we have to prepare one less day,” Cael Liette said. “We’re ready and we’re going to come out guns blazing.”