Rangers claim shortstop from Reds

The Rangers claimed José Barrero off waivers from the Reds, ending the Cincinnati stint of the club’s 2023 opening-day shortstop.
Barrero, who turns 26 on April 5, was moved to center field about two weeks before heralded prospect Elly De La Cruz was called up last June and took over at shortstop.
Barrero hit .218 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 46 games with the Reds, finishing his big league stint as a utilityman before spending the rest of last season at Triple-A Louisville.
