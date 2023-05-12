Red Scare adds former Richmond forward to TBT roster

The Red Scare announced the roster addition on Friday. Allen is the first non-Flyer on the 2023 team. He joins six former Flyers: Scoochie Smith; Darrell Davis; Ryan Mikesell, Josh Cunningham; Trey Landers; and Rodney Chatman. More additions are expected in the weeks ahead.

Allen scored 1,491 points in four seasons (2012-16) at Richmond. He averaged 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds as a senior in the 2015-16 season.