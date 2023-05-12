Red Scare adds former Richmond forward to TBT roster

Former Richmond Spiders forward Terry Allen, a 6-foot-8 forward, will play for the Dayton Flyers alumni team, the Red Scare, in The Basketball Tournament.
The Red Scare announced the roster addition on Friday. Allen is the first non-Flyer on the 2023 team. He joins six former Flyers: Scoochie Smith; Darrell Davis; Ryan Mikesell, Josh Cunningham; Trey Landers; and Rodney Chatman. More additions are expected in the weeks ahead.
Allen scored 1,491 points in four seasons (2012-16) at Richmond. He averaged 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds as a senior in the 2015-16 season.
Allen played the last game of his college career against Dayton in the A-10 tournament in 2016, scoring seven points in a 69-54 loss. He played against Smith, Davis and Mikesell in that game.
Allen has been a teammate this season with Mikesell in France. They play for Le Portel. Allen has averaged 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 33 games. Mikesell has averaged 9.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31 games.
Allen has previously played in Hungary, Israel and Germany. He played for Team Challenge ALS in the TBT last year, averaging 4.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in two games.
The TBT will hold an eight-team regional at UD Arena this year from July 25-30. The Red Scare could play as many as three games on its old home court.
The tournament is a $1 million winner-takes-all event featuring teams of former college stars and many current pros from overseas.
