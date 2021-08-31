dayton-daily-news logo
Reds, Cardinals will play doubleheader Wednesday after postponement

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer, right, sits next to teammate Tucker Barnhart, center left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer, right, sits next to teammate Tucker Barnhart, center left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By David Jablonski
1 hour ago

The Cincinnati Reds will have to wait another day for a chance to stop a three-game losing streak.

The second game of a three-game series between the Reds and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed Tuesday because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Game 1 will begin at 1:10 p.m. Game 2 will start at 6:40 p.m. its originally scheduled time.

The Reds (71-62) lost the series opener 3-1 on Monday as the Cardinals inched closer in the wild-card race. The San Diego Padres (70-62) trail the Reds by a half game, and the Cardinals (67-63) are 2½ games back.

In other Reds news:

• The Reds acquired outfielder Delino DeShields Jr., the son of the Reds first base coach, from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash. He was assigned to the Triple-A Louisville Bats.

DeShields, 29, who last played in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians in 2020, has hit .252 in Triple-A this season.

