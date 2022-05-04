dayton-daily-news logo
Reds claim pitcher off waivers

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robert Dugger throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Sunday, June, 27, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

By Associated Press
20 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds have claimed right-hander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dugger pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was designated for assignment on Monday.

The Reds announced the move before Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee.

The 26-year-old Dugger went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 12 games for the Seattle Mariners last season, including four starts.

Dugger is 0-6 with a 7.22 ERA in 24 career appearances. He made his big league debut in 2019 with Miami.

