Reds vying for NL Central crown with two months to go

No one who started for the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 1, 2012, the last time the franchise owned a lead in the National League Central division entering this month until now, is still in the big leagues 11 years later.

Joey Votto was on the disabled list, which was renamed the injured list in 2019, at that time. His fill-in at first base, Todd Frazier, retired in 2022. Zack Cozart, Drew Stubbs, Jay Bruce, etc. are long gone. Scott Rolen was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

While the 2012 Reds are a distant memory, the 2023 Reds (58-49) are building new memories every week with a surprising run at a playoff berth. They took a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) on Sunday with a 9-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“This is what we play for,” Reds first baseman Joey Votto told reporters in Los Angeles. “It’s what our roster’s moving toward. We’re excited to compete, and hopefully it’s going to drive us toward big winning moments in September and beyond.”

The Reds start a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs (53-52) on Monday at Wrigley Field. The Reds return home Friday to begin a six-game homestand against the Washington Nationals (44-62) and Miami Marlins (57-49).

Can the Reds, who finished 62-100 last year, stay on top of the division in the final two months? No team has ever won a division title one year after losing at least 100 games. Here are six reasons the Reds could become the first:

1. Schedule help: The Reds are 3-10 against the Brewers and 1-5 against the Atlanta Braves. They don’t play either team again.

2. Pitching help: Hunter Greene could return to the starting rotation later this month, while Nick Lodolo could return by Sept. 1.

The Reds rank 25th in baseball with a 4.62 ERA on the season, but they have the best ERA (3.17) since the All-Star break.

3. Abbott’s excellence: Rookie Andrew Abbott (6-2, 1.90 ERA), who starts Monday’s series opener, has the third-lowest ERA in franchise history since 1912 after 10 starts. Only Tom Browning (1.65 in 1984-85) and Jim Konstanty (1.89 in 1944) have been better.

4. Speed factor: The Reds are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the Major League lead in stolen bases (120). That’s their highest total since they stole 120 in 2017. The Reds haven’t led the National League since they stole 134 bases in 2015.

5. Determined group: The Reds are tied for the MLB lead with 35 comeback victories. They have won 17 games in their last at-bat and have six walk-off victories.

6. Building confidence: Although the Reds have struggled to beat the Braves, the best team in the league, and the Brewers, they are 4-2 against the Dodgers (59-45), who own the NL’s second-best record, with two series victories.

“We’re still a young team,” manager David Bell said, ”so to be able to have success against some of the best teams in the game is really important.”

MONDAY’S GAME

Reds at Cubs, 8:05 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410