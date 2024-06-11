Reds’ Marte set to begin rehab at Triple-A Louisville

The #Reds today sent IF Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/qEXZwKtfVF — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 11, 2024

Marte, 22, played in 35 games at the end of last season for the Reds, hitting .316 with three home runs, 15 RBI and six stolen bases. He hit .279 with 11 homers, 45 RBI and 18 stolen bases last year at Chattanooga (Double-A) and Louisville before being called up to the Reds.

Marte spent the second half of the 2022 season with the Dayton Dragons after being acquired in a trade with the Marihners.