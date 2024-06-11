BreakingNews
Reds’ Marte set to begin rehab at Triple-A Louisville

Third baseman eligible to return to MLB on June 27

Credit: AP

Updated 15 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds sent suspended third baseman Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville today to begin a rehab assignment.

Marte, who was suspended for 80 games during spring training for using a performance enhancing substance, is eligible to return to the Reds on June 27.

Marte, 22, played in 35 games at the end of last season for the Reds, hitting .316 with three home runs, 15 RBI and six stolen bases. He hit .279 with 11 homers, 45 RBI and 18 stolen bases last year at Chattanooga (Double-A) and Louisville before being called up to the Reds.

Marte spent the second half of the 2022 season with the Dayton Dragons after being acquired in a trade with the Marihners.

