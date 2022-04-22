Reds reliever Sims ‘ready to rock’ as he returns from injured list

Sims didn’t know what kind of role he would have in this bullpen but was ready for the high-leverage moments he experienced last season. Seven relievers have made at least five relief appearances. Tony Santillan and Art Warren have the only saves.

“This is kind of like my opening day,” Sims said. “I still had a little bit of jitters coming to the ballpark.”

Sims made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Louisville. He allowed one run on two hits in four innings. The Reds started the season 2-11 in his absence.

“It’s a really long season,” Sims said. “I’ve been watching from afar, pulling (for them). I’ve been right there with them. We’ve got a lot of baseball left. There’s plenty of time for this team to turn around and get things going in the right direction and start winning some ballgames. We’ve got a resilient group of guys. We’ll keep fighting. We’ll keep fighting no matter what.”

More injury news: Luis Castillo will pitch for the Dayton Dragons on Sunday at Day Air Ballpark as he works his way back from a right shoulder strain.

“We’re excited to get him back out into game competition,” manager David Bell said. “We’ve very much looking forward to getting him back in our rotation. So that’s a big step, going to Dayton and probably getting close to 50 pitches. That puts him in a position where he’s going to be pretty close to coming back.”