Reds rookie McLain named NL Player of Week

Cincinnati Reds rookie Matt McLain won the National League Player of the Week award Tuesday for his performance in his second week in the big leagues.
In seven games, McLain hit .484 (15-for-31) with with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, nine runs scored, one stolen base, a .774 slugging percentage and a .543 on-base percentage. He helped lead the Reds to a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field over the weekend.
McLain raised his season average to .380 (19-for-50). He has two home runs and eight RBIs. The Reds, who start a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park, are 6-6 with McLain starting at shortstop.
The Reds promoted McLain from the Triple-A Louisville Bats on May 15. He was Cincinnati’s first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and 17th overall.
About the Author