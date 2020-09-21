X

Reds to throw three best starters against Brewers

Michael Lorenzen interview (Sept. 20, 2020)

By David Jablonski
Series begins at 6:40 p.m. Monday

The Cincinnati Reds updated their pitching rotation plans Sunday after a 7-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox. They announced they will throw their three best starting pitchers against the Milwaukee Brewers this week in a series at Great American Ball Park that could determine their postseason fate.

Luis Castillo (3-5, 3.03 ERA) will start the opener Monday. He’s 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA in three September starts.

Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.94) will return from the injured list Tuesday. He’s been sidelined by a back injury and last pitched Sept. 10.

Trevor Bauer (4-4, 1.80) will start on three days of rest Wednesday as he continues his pursuit of the Cy Young Award. By starting Wednesday, Bauer could start on three days of rest again on Sunday when the Reds play the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.

All three games will be at 6:40 p.m.

