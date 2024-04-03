Reds top pick in 2023 to start Dragons’ opener

Explore Reds top picks the last two years to start season in Dayton

Lowder is not on the Reds’ 40-man roster but was a non-roster invitee to the big-league camp this spring in Goodyear, Arizona. He is ranked as the Reds’ No. 2 prospect by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

In his final season at Wake Forest, Lowder was 15-0 with a 1.87 ERA to earn first-team all-American honors. He walked only 24 and stuck out 143 in 120 1/3 innings. He led the nation in wins and was fourth in ERA and strikeouts. Lowder was named to ACC pitcher of the year, male athlete of the year and scholar athlete of the year. In the College World Series, Lowder pitched seven scoreless innings against eventual national champion LSU in his final college appearance.

Lowder is a 6-foot-2 right-hander known for his control and mid-80s changeup with a huge fade, according to the MLB Pipeline scouting report. He also throws a fastball that will sit in the 92-95 mph range that most often sinks and induces a lot of weak, ground ball contact. His slider sits in the low 80s.