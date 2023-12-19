Reds trade outfielder to Giants

Cincinnati will receiver played to be named or cash

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO — Outfielder TJ Hopkins was acquired by the San Francisco Giants from the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash.

Hopkins, who turns 27 on Jan. 16, was designated for assignment Thursday when the Reds cleared a roster spot after agreeing to a contract with outfielder Austin Wynns.

ExploreReds believe Candelario can make 'impact'

Hopkins made his major league debut with the Reds on June 3, drawing a ninth-inning, bases-loaded walk from Milwaukee’s Devin Williams in his first plate appearance. He hit .171 (7 for 41) with one RBI in 25 games, singling off the Brewers’ Julio Teheran for his first hit on June 5.

In Other News
1
Where do the Bengals stand in AFC playoff race with 3 games to play?
2
National Signing Day: Ohio State football recruiting trends
3
Wright State women give unbeaten West Virginia a scare behind...
4
Oakland a dangerous non-conference opponent for Dayton
5
Browning, Bengals get second crack at Steelers

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top